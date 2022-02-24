WBB: Arizona's Sam Thomas helped build a culture

During her time with Arizona, Thomas has been named a team captain each season and has been named to the Pac-12 all-Defensive team twice. (Matt Moreno | GOAZCATS.com)

Foward Sam Thomas might be one of the most recognizable faces on the Arizona campus. From her time on the basketball court to helping with athletic events as a student sports information director and starting up her own clothing line that coaches, players, and fans can be spotted wear around Tucson, Thomas has done everything during her time with the program. Now that time is nearing an end as the 2021-22 season approaches March.

When Thomas first arrived on campus, the state of the women's basketball program was vastly different from where it is now. At the time, she was the program's highest-ranked recruit and signed to play for Adia Barnes despite her being a second-year head coach that hadn't had a winning season. "I chose Arizona because I bonded with the coaches at the time. After coming on my visit and meeting Adia, she was just straight-up honest with me," Thomas said, reflecting back on that decision. "And I kind of felt that trust with her being that honest with me of just letting me know that we're not going to be top of the Pac-12. We're probably not going to be very good for a while. And so, I just liked how she built that trust with me. And so, I decided just to take a chance, and I've loved every second of it since."