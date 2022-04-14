WATCH: Tommy Lloyd wraps up Arizona's season, talks offseason
Arizona star guard Benn Mathurin announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft on Wednesday kicking off what will be another busy offseason for the Wildcats. Thursday, head coach Tommy Lloyd met with reporters to discuss Mathurin's decision, what he expects in the coming weeks as he shapes the roster for next season plus much more.
GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski brings you a recap of Thursday's press conference.
