WATCH: Tommy Lloyd discusses his first Pac-12 title at Arizona
It only took Tommy Lloyd one season to earn his first Pac-12 regular season title at Arizona. The second-ranked Wildcats knocked off No. 16 USC in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and after the game head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed the significance of the victory and much more with reporters.
