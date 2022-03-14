WATCH: The Sports Guys preview Arizona and the NCAA Tournament
Arizona is set open the NCAA Tournament this week on both the men's and women's sides with the UA women hosting at McKale Center and the men not too far away in San Diego. The Sports Guys, Matt Moreno and Steve Rivera, take some time to discuss both teams as the begin their quest for a Final Four.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @AverieKlonowski)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)