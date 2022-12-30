The early signing period has come and gone, and Arizona once again closed strong by adding some key pieces to close out the first portion of the recruiting cycle. Jedd Fisch is making a habit of finishing out the recruiting cycle on the upswing, and this year was no different.

The Wildcats' 2023 class looks different than what the team was able to put together for 2022, but there are still some key pieces making their way to Tucson for the upcoming year.

UA also attacked the transfer portal to make some important additions before the end of the early signing period with Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe being the biggest name among the group.

GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison discuss the overall class and where things go from here now that the team has made 26 additions for 2023.