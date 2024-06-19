Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
MANHATTAN BEACH, California — It has been a busy offseason for 2025 quarterback Robert McDaniel. The three-star prospect from Hughson, California began the summer committed to one former Pac-12 program and landed with a different one last month.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller flipped from Cal to Arizona in May on the heels of a strong spring on the camp circuit.
Earlier this week, McDaniel received a call letting him know that he would be earning a late invitation to join the field of only 20 prospects at the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback camp in Los Angeles. McDaniel did not make the original field, but his performance this spring helped him earn a spot as an alternate for injured Tennessee-bound signal caller George MacIntyre.
