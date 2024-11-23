WATCH: No. 17 Arizona players postgame following 69-55 loss to No. 12 Duke

Following the conclusion of a 69-55 loss to No. 12 Duke, No. 17 Arizona had players KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley speak to the media to share their thoughts on the 14-point game. The duo talked about the movement on offense and lack of communication at times on the floor.

