WATCH: No. 17 Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd postgame following 69-55 loss to Duke

No. 17 Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shared this thoughts on his Wildcats' 14-point loss to No. 12 Duke at home in front of a sold out McKale Center crowd. Lloyd talked about making adjustments in the lineup and how the offense wasn't able to get in rhythm all night long.
