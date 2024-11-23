Published Nov 23, 2024
WATCH: No. 17 Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd postgame following 69-55 loss to Duke
circle avatar
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@THutch1995
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement

No. 17 Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shared this thoughts on his Wildcats' 14-point loss to No. 12 Duke at home in front of a sold out McKale Center crowd. Lloyd talked about making adjustments in the lineup and how the offense wasn't able to get in rhythm all night long.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)