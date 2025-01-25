RECAP: Arizona finds a way in 78-63 win over CU

Arizona opened up a two-game home stand with former Pac-12 foe Colorado tipping things off on Saturday afternoon. In the first half, the Buffs kept things close and held the Wildcats' offense to 38% shooting from the field allowing them to go into the locker room trailing 33-31 at the half.

However, it was all Arizona (13-6, 7-1 Big 12) in the second half as the Wildcats shot 56% from the field to go on to win over the Buffs 78-63 with guard Anthony Dell'Orso leading the charge.

It was easily the best offensive game of the season for Dell'Orso, who scored a season-high 20 points while going 7 of 11 from the field and hitting SIX 3-point shots. It was a career-high in 3-point made buckets for him as well.

Dell'Orso's shooting performance is the most 3-point shots made by an Arizona player since Courtney Ramey during the 2022-23 season when he it eight on the road against Stanford. Its the most three pointers by a Wildcats player at home since Kerr Kriisa hit six against Montana State during the same 2022-23 season.