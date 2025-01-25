RECAP: Arizona finds a way in 78-63 win over CU

Arizona opened up a two-game home stand with former Pac-12 foe Colorado tipping things off on Saturday afternoon. In the first half, the Buffs kept things close and held the Wildcats' offense to 38% shooting from the field allowing them to go into the locker room trailing 33-31 at the half.
However, it was all Arizona (13-6, 7-1 Big 12) in the second half as the Wildcats shot 56% from the field to go on to win over the Buffs 78-63 with guard Anthony Dell'Orso leading the charge.
It was easily the best offensive game of the season for Dell'Orso, who scored a season-high 20 points while going 7 of 11 from the field and hitting SIX 3-point shots. It was a career-high in 3-point made buckets for him as well.
Dell'Orso's shooting performance is the most 3-point shots made by an Arizona player since Courtney Ramey during the 2022-23 season when he it eight on the road against Stanford. Its the most three pointers by a Wildcats player at home since Kerr Kriisa hit six against Montana State during the same 2022-23 season.
As a team, the Wildcats shot an efficient 47% from the field and knocked down nine 3-point shots. But, the important stat on the day was assists where Arizona racked up 20 assists to its 10 turnovers.
Arizona was led by both KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley in assists with the duo totaling six a piece. However, Bradley was highly efficient and had just one turnover to his six assists while being the main ball handler of the offense.
And like it has done so all season, Arizona buttered its bread in the low-post by dominating the glass 37-31, which led to 16 second-chance points for the offense. In the paint, the Wildcats outscored Colorado 36-24, which seemed to be the difference in the game.
Now Arizona will have a day off before host No. 3 Iowa State (15-3, 7-0) in a Monday night showdown as two of the top three teams in the Big 12 collide. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on ESPN.
