WATCH: Justin Kier & Benn Mathurin after Arizona clinched the Pac-12 title

Arizona secured its 17th Pac-12 regular season title Tuesday night with a dominant 91-71 win over USC in Los Angeles. After the game Justin Kier (12 points, 6 rebounds) and Benn Mathurin (19 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) spoke with reporters about the win and the conference title.

