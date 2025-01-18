Preview: Arizona at Texas Tech

Arizona carries a seven-game win streak and 5-0 start in Big 12 conference play into Lubbock to take on Texas Tech.

The Wildcats continued their winning ways on Tuesday with an 81-70 win over Baylor in what was a dominant performance by Arizona until late in the second half.

Texas Tech is off to an 12-4 start to the season and 3-2 start in conference play. The Red Raiders are coming off a 61-57 win at Kansas State last Tuesday.

Here is a preview for Saturday's contest between Arizona and Texas Tech.