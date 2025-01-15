RECAP: Arizona makes it SEVEN straight with 81-70 win over No. 25 Baylor

Against Baylor, that theme continued for Arizona as Veesaar led the way scoring a career-high 19 points on 9 of 11 shooting from the field. But it was the energy he brought making the extra effort plays that led to his seven points, two blocks and two steals.

During this winning streak, one of the common themes has been the play of Arizona's (11-5, 5-0 Big 12) bench with KJ Lewis, Carter Bryant and Henri Veesaar bringing energy to the floor.

Arizona basketball is on a roll and Tuesday night, the Wildcats had everything clicking in the first half against No. 25 Baylor and took a 23-point lead into the locker room while shooting 54% from the field. And despite a better effort on both side of the court from the Bears in the second half, UA secured an 81-70 victory extending its winning streak to seven games, which features three AP Poll Top 25 wins.

As a unit off the bench, the trio scored 35 points while going 13 of 20 from the field. Plus, Lewis was able to help command the offense by having a team-high seven assists to his one turnover.

The Wildcats totaled 21 assists to 10 turnovers giving the team 139 assists during their 7-game winning streak. That's an average of 19.9 assists per game.

Before the winning streak, Arizona was struggling to move the basketball and in nine games totaled 139 for an average of 15.4 assists per game. The increase of 4.5 assists has give the offense the energy it was missing the first nine games of the year.

Against Baylor, Arizona had a strong first half holding the Bears to 26% from the field and to just 19 points in the half. That is the lowest amount of points UA has allowed in a the first half since 2009 when the Wildcats led ASU 21-18 at the half during the Russ Pennell season.

However in the second half, Baylor got hot and went 20 of 29 from the field and started hitting the deep ball by knocking down five in the period.

Despite that and seeing the led get down to single digits, Arizona was able to close things out by hitting eight foul shots and went 16 of 25 from the free throw line on the night.

Now, Arizona will hit the road and face Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2), which is coming off an overtime loss to No. 3 Iowa State and a home win over Kansas State. Saturday's game will be televised on ESPN2 with a tip-off set for Noon (MST).

