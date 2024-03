They spoke about new DC Duane Akina and linebackers coach Danny Gonzales' guidance thus far in camp, some of the competition at the position and more.

Linebackers Jacob Manu, Kamuela Ka’aihue spoke to the media following Day 3 of spring ball.

