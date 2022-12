Arizona (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) defeated winless Cal (0-9, 0-2) on Sunday afternoon to hand the Wildcats their first home conference victory of the young season.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd, fifth-year forward Cedric Henderson Jr., and junior forward Azuolas Tubelis all had a chance to speak to the media following the team's 81-68 win against the Golden Bears.

Here are highlights of some of the sound bytes from Arizona's postgame press conference.