WATCH: Hanah Bowen, Sharlize Palacios & Janelle Meoño at Arizona media day
Arizona's softball team held its local media day Tuesday ahead of the opening of the 2022 season later this week. Standout pitcher/infielder Hanah Bowen, catcher Sharlize Palacios and outfielder Janelle Meoño took time to speak with reporters about the changes this offseason, the outlook for the year and much more.
Watch the full clips from Tuesday's media session below.
