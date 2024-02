Arizona held an introductory press conference on Tuesday morning naming its next athletic director in Desireé Reed-Francois, who left Missouri in the same role becoming the 11th AD in university history.

Reed-Francois talked about building a culture and helping UA get back on a successful financial track. She was clear that one of her main pillars is going to be having high standards for the university, but also having a low ego to get the job done as a unit.

One thing that was clear, is that there's no plans on cutting any athletic programs in order to make up for the deficit the university and the athletics department is facing.