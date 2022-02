WATCH: Coach Chip Hale, Arizona players preview the 2022 season

Arizona is fresh off a busy offseason. The Wildcats went through a coaching change after reaching the College World Series last season. Chip Hale is now taking over his alma mater as the new head coach in Tucson, and he inherits one of the most talented teams in the West.

Hale and the new UA staff have continued to add talent to the roster, including Loyola Marymount left-handed pitcher Holden Christian. The Wildcats' newcomer was just one of the players selected to speak with reporters during the team's media day Wednesday.

Here is a rundown of what Christian, Hale, Daniel Susac, Nik McClaughry and TJ Nichols had to say to reporters ahead of the start of the 2022 season.