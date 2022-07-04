WATCH: California DB Sean Brown talks Arizona commitment
BELLFLOWER, California — One of Arizona's recent commitments came from California two-way athlete Sean Brown. The Simi Valley High School defensive back and receiver took official visits to Washington State, Colorado State and Arizona before coming to a decision on his final trip while in Tucson.
The Wildcats changed the direction of the recruitment with that trip late in June after Brown admits he was looking strongly at making a decision in favor of the Cougars.
His relationship and appreciation for the work UA defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker does with players at his position helped push the Wildcats over the top in his recruitment. Brown is expected to join the program as a cornerback giving the team another player with good size in the secondary.
We caught up with Brown at the recent Brave 8 Invitational where he played on both sides of the ball for his team. The three-star prospect took time to break down his decision, discuss what attracted him to the Wildcats and much more.
Watch the full interview in the video below:
