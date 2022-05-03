WATCH: Caitlin Lowe, Izzy Pacho and Paige Dimler softball media session

Watch the full interviews above.

Arizona is set for its final road series of the season when it visits Berkeley to face Cal this weekend. Ahead of that trip, head coach Caitlin Lowe and players Izzy Pacho and Paige Dimler met with reporters Tuesday to discuss the season up to this point and the latest with the Wildcats' softball team with just two weeks left in the regular season.

