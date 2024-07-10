WATCH: Brent Brennan podium interview (Big 12 Media Day)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan took the stage at Big 12 Media Day and spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the Wildcats joining the conference, what the team has returning and the state of his roster.
Plus, Brennan went into detail on how it all came together with keeping Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan and several others on the roster and what that means for the program moving forward.
