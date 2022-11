Arizona is set to face its final ranked opponent of the season this week as the Wildcats head to Los Angeles to play No. 12 UCLA this Saturday. Tuesday, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen met with reporters to discuss the latest changes the team has made and where the Wildcats are headed with three games left to play.

