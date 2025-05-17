RECAP: No. 13 Arizona wins opening game of the Tucson Regional

Friday marked the start of the NCAA softball postseason and after not hosting a regional since the 2021 season, No. 13 Arizona earned the right to host the Tucson Regional and took on Santa Clara in the opening game of the region. After a quick start leading 6-1, the Wildcats were able to hold off the Broncos winning 13-9 (5) in a run-rule to remain in the winners bracket and sending SCU to the losers bracket.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, star player Devyn Netz drew a walk to load the bases for catcher Sydney Stewart with the team leading the Broncos 9-5 with one out. A couple pitches later, Stewart crushed an outside pitch over the right field walking it off in the first game of the Tucson Regional.
Arizona started Miranda Stoddard in the circle, saving Netz for later in the region. While in the circle, Stoddard went four innings of 1-run softball allowing just three hits.
However, Stoddard was able to do damage at the plate going 2-for-1 with a home run and an RBI.
Overall, Arizona's offense was clicking racking up 11 hits leading to 13 runs.
Arizona will play Ole Miss Saturday at 1 p.m. (MST) with the game being streamed on ESPN+.
