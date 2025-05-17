RECAP: No. 13 Arizona wins opening game of the Tucson Regional

(Photo by Arizona athletics)

Friday marked the start of the NCAA softball postseason and after not hosting a regional since the 2021 season, No. 13 Arizona earned the right to host the Tucson Regional and took on Santa Clara in the opening game of the region. After a quick start leading 6-1, the Wildcats were able to hold off the Broncos winning 13-9 (5) in a run-rule to remain in the winners bracket and sending SCU to the losers bracket. In the bottom of the fifth inning, star player Devyn Netz drew a walk to load the bases for catcher Sydney Stewart with the team leading the Broncos 9-5 with one out. A couple pitches later, Stewart crushed an outside pitch over the right field walking it off in the first game of the Tucson Regional.

Advertisement