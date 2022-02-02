WATCH: Arizona's transfer additions talk arrival with the Wildcats

Arizona has made several notable additions to its roster this offseason through the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Wildcats have been one of the most active teams in seeking out transfer additions, and so far it has been a positive experience for UA. Most of the group is already on campus, and the players recently took some time to speak with reporters about the move to Arizona.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura highlights the group after he made the move over from Washington State. The reigning Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year could very well end up as the team's starting quarterback this fall. He will need players to throw to this year, and the Wildcats also added one of the most highly-recruited transfer players with Arizona native Jacob Cowing ultimately deciding to return home after beginning his career at UTEP.

Cowing was one of the top receivers in college football last season and held offers from LSU, Oregon, Ole Miss, Florida and South Carolina among others.