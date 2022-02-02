WATCH: Arizona's transfer additions talk arrival with the Wildcats
Arizona has made several notable additions to its roster this offseason through the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Wildcats have been one of the most active teams in seeking out transfer additions, and so far it has been a positive experience for UA. Most of the group is already on campus, and the players recently took some time to speak with reporters about the move to Arizona.
Quarterback Jayden de Laura highlights the group after he made the move over from Washington State. The reigning Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year could very well end up as the team's starting quarterback this fall. He will need players to throw to this year, and the Wildcats also added one of the most highly-recruited transfer players with Arizona native Jacob Cowing ultimately deciding to return home after beginning his career at UTEP.
Cowing was one of the top receivers in college football last season and held offers from LSU, Oregon, Ole Miss, Florida and South Carolina among others.
Defensively, the Wildcats added some key pieces to add depth to the group being taken over by new coordinator Johnny Nansen, and the former USC and UCLA assistant coach used his connections to help the program add some more help on his side of the ball. UCLA defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea was one of the top 2021 recruits on the West Coast, and now he will suit up for the Wildcats after one season with the Bruins where he played for Nansen.
Another former four-star recruit who previously played for Nansen is USC transfer outside linebacker Hunter Echols. He will play his final college season with the Wildcats allowing him to rejoin his former position coach with the Trojans.
Linebacker Anthony Solomon (Michigan) and safety DJ Warnell (UCLA) round out the group with both players being on the younger side with multiple years of eligibility.
You can hear from the entire group from the recent media session with reporters from GOAZCATS.com and other outlets by watching the video below.
