WATCH: Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Benn Mathurin & Dalen Terry after Wazzu win
Arizona earned its 21st win of the season as it took down Washington State, 72-60, on the road Thursday night. Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd plus players Benn Mathurin and Dalen Terry speak about the victory and more.
* Video provided by Arizona Athletics
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995, @AverieKlonowski)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)