 GOAZCATS - WATCH: Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Benn Mathurin & Dalen Terry after Wazzu win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-10 23:15:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Benn Mathurin & Dalen Terry after Wazzu win

GOAZCATS.com
Staff

Arizona earned its 21st win of the season as it took down Washington State, 72-60, on the road Thursday night. Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd plus players Benn Mathurin and Dalen Terry speak about the victory and more.

* Video provided by Arizona Athletics

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS, @THutch1995, @AverieKlonowski)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}