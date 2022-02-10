WATCH: Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Benn Mathurin & Dalen Terry after Wazzu win

Arizona earned its 21st win of the season as it took down Washington State, 72-60, on the road Thursday night. Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd plus players Benn Mathurin and Dalen Terry speak about the victory and more.

