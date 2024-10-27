WATCH: Arizona's Noah Fifita and Owen Goss following 31-26 loss to WVU

A 200-yard rushing performance along with converting a perfect 4-4 on fourth down carried West Virginia to a 31-26 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday. Even with a defensive performance that struggled, Arizona's offense led by Noah Fifita nearly rallied the team to a comeback scoring 19 points in the second half to make it a five point game.

Even in a loss, the offense looked to have broke it's three-game slump with Fifita throwing for 294 passing yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing to give Arizona a chance late. He joined alongside defensive back Owen Goss spoke to the media following the game and discussed exactly what led to the UA loss and what to take moving forward.