Arizona coach Jedd Fisch talked about the Wildcats' 31-24 (OT) loss to Mississippi State and how the team can go about improving. Fisch stated that he thought quarterback Jayden de Laura responded well to his first quarter issues and had a great performance from that point on.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)