PREVIEW: No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 1 Houston

In its first year in the Big 12 conference, Arizona has advanced to the championship game in the conference tournament where it will take on top seeded Houston.

The Wildcats defeated Kansas and Texas Tech to reach the conference championship on Saturday, while the Cougars defeated Colorado and BYU.

In the regular season, Houston won the lone meeting against Arizona 62-58 in Tucson. In that game, UA led at halftime and through the first 11 minutes of the second half with a 48-41 lead. Houston took over the rest of the game and hung on at the end. The Wildcats will look to learn from that meeting heading into the final game before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (21-11, 14-6) vs. Houston (29-4, 19-1) (last game won 74-54 vs. BYU)

When: 3 p.m. (MST)

Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN

Odds: Houston (-6.5) | O/U (134.5)

All-time series: Houston leads 7-6