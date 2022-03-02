WATCH: Arizona's Adia Barnes and Sam Thomas preview the Pac-12 Tournament
Arizona is set to open up the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday, and ahead of the team's trip to Las Vegas head coach Adia Barnes and senior forward Sam Thomas met with the media to discuss the week ahead.
