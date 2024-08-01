WATCH: Arizona RB coach Alonzo Carter interview training camp (Day 2)
Arizona running backs coach Alonzo Carter spoke to the media following the conclusion of Day 2 from training camp. Carter touched upon the talent in his RB room and how many guys he wants to get in-and-out of games.
Plus, Carter shared his rules for getting the rock in this offensive system and what the "Redline" mantra means to not only him, but the program as well.
