WATCH: Arizona QB Jayden de Laura and WR Tetairoa McMillan (8.20.22)

Watch the full interviews below:

Arizona wrapped up its training camp portion of the preseason on Saturday night with its mock game and second scrimmage. Afterward, quarterback Jayden de Laura and freshman wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan took time to speak with reporters about the night and the outlook for the upcoming season with the opener just two weeks away.

