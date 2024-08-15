Embed content not available

Arizona quarterbacks coach Lyle Moevao spoke to the media for the first time since being named the official QB coach of the team. Moevao talked about how the new NCAA rule change has given him this opportunity and what it means to be apart of the program.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)