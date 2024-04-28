WATCH: Arizona players postgame press conference (Spring game)
Arizona players Malachi Riley, Roberto Miranda and Noah Fifita spoke to the media following the conclusion of spring practice about how things when and how the relationship with the new staff has grown since the start of camp.
Plus, Fifita talked about the receiving corps that stepped up after star receiver Tetairoa McMillan went down with an injury to his lower left leg that required a procedure that kept him out the last week of spring practice.
