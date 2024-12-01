WATCH: Arizona players postgame following 49-7 loss versus ASU

In an opportunity to make a positive ending out of a hard and disappointing season, Arizona (4-8, 2-7) fell flat 49-7 against its biggest rival in No. 16 Arizona State (10-2, 7-2) during one of the Wildcats' worst performances of the season.

The postgame press conference saw defensive end Tre Smith along with running back Quali Conley speak to the media not just about the loss to the Sun Devils, but also the season's toll as a whole. When deserved questions start to be asked towards UA's coaching staff about their credibility moving into another season, the players gave their input on why head coach Brent Brennan is a coach to get behind not only for returning Arizona players, but the incoming recruiting and transfer portal classes as well.