WATCH: Arizona players postgame following 34-7 loss to Colorado

Another week, another really disappointing game for the Wildcats as they fall 34-7 to Colorado in a game they appeared to be out of in the first quarter when a failed opening onside kick turned into points for the Buffaloes.

Following the game QB Noah Fifita and DB Dalton Johnson spoke to the media and they went over everything revolving the crushing defeat. Even though Arizona is struggling mightily, the players reaffirmed their commitment and belief in HC Brent Brennan and that the team goes forward by coming together.