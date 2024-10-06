WATCH: Arizona players postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

Saturday night the Wildcats suffered one too many self-inflicted wounds including three turnovers, a missed field goal, and a turnover on downs leading to an Arizona loss to Texas Tech in its Big 12 home opener.
Quarterback Noah Fifita and defensive back Dalton Johnson spoke to the media postgame representing the players and discussed what exactly went wrong.
