RECAP: Arizona's offense shows up sluggish in 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

Through the first part of the season, Arizona's offense has looked like it has been lost in the desert searching for an oasis with no water in sight. That didn't change much come Saturday night as the Wildcats' offense struggled to put anything together.

Despite a strong defensive effort, the Wildcats couldn't overcome their lackluster offense falling 28-22 to Texas Tech.

On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona struggled to say the least. The Wildcats totaled 422 yards while going 3 of 14 on third down attempts.

Meanwhile, quarterback Noah Fifita had a tough night completing just 57-percent of his passes for 301 yards while throwing two interceptions.

During the 2023 season, Fifita threw six interceptions in 10 games played. SO far, in five games during the 2024 season, he has thrown six interceptions to just seven touchdown passes.

The nail in the coffin came with Arizona trailing 21-18 when Fifita hit Tetairoa over the middle of the field. However, McMillan got hit from behind and fumbled the ball giving it back to Texas Tech.

In all, Arizona turned the ball over three times and missed one kick, which proved to be too much for this struggling offense to overcome.