WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

Arizona got toppled 28-22 against Texas Tech on Saturday night in an effort that can be best described as lackluster. The Wildcats shot themselves in the foot too early and often and that put them out of reach for the now 5-1 Red Raiders.
Head coach Brent Brennan spoke the media postgame and had a certain fire in his actions he hadn’t shown to this point when discussing how the game played out.
