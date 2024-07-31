WATCH: Arizona players Noah Fifita and Dalton Johnson interviews
Arizona players Dalton Johnson and Noah Fifita spoke to the media following the end of the first day of training camp. The two talked about getting back on the field and seeing the new faces start to go through workouts with the team.
Johnson talked about adding 10 pounds to his frame with lean muscle and how it has helped him become a better safety. He noted that the extra weight felt good running on the field.
