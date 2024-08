Arizona returns multiple starting offensive linemen this season, but one of the new pieces making a move in training camp is second-year freshman Rhino Tapa'atoutai who met with reporters on Wednesday to discuss his progress and development as he battles for the left tackle job this month.

In addition to Tapa'toutai, fellow offensive lineman Wendell Moe, Jr. spoke with the media after Day 6 of camp for the Wildcats. The third-year guard has had to work through an injury in camp but was back on the field Wednesday.