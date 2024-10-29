WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (UCF week)

in other news
RECAP: Arizona falls 31-26 to West Virginia seeing comeback end short
Arizona couldn't complete the comeback and falls 31-26 to West Virginia.
GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. West Virginia
Join the discussion as Arizona takes on West Virginia.
Preview: Arizona vs. West Virginia
Arizona looks to snap it's 3-game skid and get back to .500 on the season.
Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. West Virginia
GOAZCATS.com takes a deep dive into the West Virginia program with Keenan Cummings.
COMMITMENT: 2025 LB Carter Jones finds his fit at Arizona
The linebacker from California recently backed off his previous commitment to Cal after taking a visit to UA.
Arizona offensive players Tetairoa McMillan and Jonah Savaiinaea spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Central Florida.
The duo talked about what went right on the offensive side of the ball in the fourth quarter against West Virginia.
Plus, they shared their thoughts on going through the second half of the season with the NFL Draft right around the corner.
