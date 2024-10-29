Advertisement

Published Oct 29, 2024
WATCH: Arizona offensive coach Matt Adkins Tuesday press conference (UCF)
circle avatar
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Arizona offensive playcaller Matt Adkins spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against UCF. Adkins shared his thoughts on the success of the fourth quarter against West Virginia and how the team can apply that moving forward.

