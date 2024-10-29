Arizona opponent first look: UCF

It's back to back firsts for Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) as it took on West Virginia for the first time in program history last Saturday in which it fell short of the comeback dropping 31-26 to the Mountaineers.

Now the Wildcats head to Orlando for it's first ever matchup with UCF (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) in a contest with two identical records as each team strives for a bowl game birth.

One team will suffer another loss on Saturday, and they each can only afford one more before they're eliminated from bowl contention so there will an urgency on both sides to pick things up quickly.

The Knights started the season off strong undefeated with three wins but have now dropped five in-a-row losing 37-24 most recently to then-No. 9 BYU while still struggling to find their quarterback. Fourth-stringer Dylan Rizk took over for Jacurri Brown and played solid completing 6-10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.



