Arizona opponent first look: UCF

in other news
Preview: Arizona vs. West Virginia
Arizona looks to snap it's 3-game skid and get back to .500 on the season.
Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. West Virginia
GOAZCATS.com takes a deep dive into the West Virginia program with Keenan Cummings.
COMMITMENT: 2025 LB Carter Jones finds his fit at Arizona
The linebacker from California recently backed off his previous commitment to Cal after taking a visit to UA.
Arizona looks to make a run to close the season starting with West Virginia
Arizona's offense is looking to get back on track after underwhelming 3-4 start to the season.
Five takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan's Thursday press conference (WVU)
Arizona HC Brent Brennan spoke to the media Thursday ahead of the West Virginia game and here are the five takeaways.
in other news
Preview: Arizona vs. West Virginia
Arizona looks to snap it's 3-game skid and get back to .500 on the season.
Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. West Virginia
GOAZCATS.com takes a deep dive into the West Virginia program with Keenan Cummings.
COMMITMENT: 2025 LB Carter Jones finds his fit at Arizona
The linebacker from California recently backed off his previous commitment to Cal after taking a visit to UA.
It's back to back firsts for Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) as it took on West Virginia for the first time in program history last Saturday in which it fell short of the comeback dropping 31-26 to the Mountaineers.
Now the Wildcats head to Orlando for it's first ever matchup with UCF (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) in a contest with two identical records as each team strives for a bowl game birth.
One team will suffer another loss on Saturday, and they each can only afford one more before they're eliminated from bowl contention so there will an urgency on both sides to pick things up quickly.
The Knights started the season off strong undefeated with three wins but have now dropped five in-a-row losing 37-24 most recently to then-No. 9 BYU while still struggling to find their quarterback. Fourth-stringer Dylan Rizk took over for Jacurri Brown and played solid completing 6-10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Gus Malzahn (104-59 career record)
Preseason Prediction: 8th (Big 12 conference)
Record: (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) (Previous game 37-24 loss to then-No. 9 BYU)
Scheme:
- Offensive: Power Run
- Defensive: 3-3-5
Ranks: (NCAA - FBS)
Total Offense: 20th (454.8 YPG)
Scoring Offense: T-51 (30.4 PPG)
Total Defense: 79th (379.1 YPG)
Scoring Defense: 86th (27.1 PPG)
All-time series: Arizona and UCF have yet to play a football game against each other.
- WR
- RB
- PRO
- CB
- TE
- S
- PRO
- ATH
- OT
- CB