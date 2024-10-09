WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (BYU week)

Arizona offensive unit spoke to the media with players Quali Conley and Alexander Doost and tight ends coach Matt Adkins.
The common theme when talking to them was that the Wildcats need to improve on the details in the offensive and how that has had a massive effect on the efficiency.
