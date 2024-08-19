Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers held his post-practice interview for the second time this training camp following the end of Day 15 with the season 12 days from kicking off. Babers shared his thoughts on how the offense has picked up the system and the impact that Noah Fifita has had on the offense and the team as a whole with his leadership.

Babers talked about the talents of Tetairoa McMillan compared to guys he has coached and put into the NFL and how special of a player McMillan can be.