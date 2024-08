Arizona linebackers and special teams coach Danny Gonzales spoke to the media following the end of Day 11 of training camp. Gonzales shared his thoughts on who in the linebackers unit has had a solid training camp. Plus, he shared his thoughts on the development of Taye Brown.

On the special teams side of the field, Gonzales talked about the battle for the punting job and how there is still a lot of time left in camp for things to change with the group.