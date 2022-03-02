WATCH: Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wraps up Day 1 of spring practice
Arizona opened up spring practice on Wednesday with a wave of newcomers taking the field for the first time with the Wildcats. There were several standout players on the day including freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan and quarterback Noah Fifita. After practice head coach Jedd Fisch took time to speak with reporters to discuss his overall thoughts on the first day of practice.
Watch his full post-practice media availability in the video below.
