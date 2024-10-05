WATCH: Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd postgame (Red-Blue Showcase)

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke to the media following the end of the Red-Blue Showcase about the progress of the team and what he saw from the scrimmage. Lloyd discussed the process of getting ready for the season and the importance of scrimmages like this.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)