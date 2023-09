Arizona coach Jedd Fisch held his Thursday weekly press conference and gave injury updates on quarterback Jayden de Laura and running back Michael Wiley. Plus, Fisch talked about what they keys will be for his team to pull off an upset against No. 7 Washington.

