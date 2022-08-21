WATCH: Arizona HC Jedd Fisch, DC Johnny Nansen talk after second scrimmage

Watch the full interviews below:

Arizona is within two weeks of its season opener, and Saturday held its second camp scrimmage. The scrimmage, which served as a mock game for the Wildcats, was won by the offense, 29-0. Afterward, head coach Jedd Fisch and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen spoke with reporters to give their thoughts on the evening plus look ahead to the next two weeks ahead of the Sept. 3 season opener against San Diego State.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)