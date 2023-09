Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe shared her thoughts on bringing in two new assistant coaches and how they can help the program get back to where it wants to be. Lowe talked about the decision to replace former teammate and friend Taryne Mowatt as pitching coach and how that conversation went.

After Josh Bloomer talked about increasing stolen bases, Lowe seconded what he said and stated that the team will be more aggressive during the 2024 season.